घर में घुसे चोरों ने कहा- मां जी, हम गलत तो कर रहे हैं पर आपको ज्यादा परेशान नहीं करेंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 04:22 PM IST
आलमबाग के सिंगारनगर इलाके में शुक्रवार रात दो चोरों ने असलहे के बल पर एक घर को लूट लिया। मकान मालकिन ने जब चोरों से ऐसा न करने के फरियाद की तो बोले कि हम गलत तो कर रहे हैं। पर क्या करें मां जी, हमारा यही काम है। आपको ज्यादा परेशान नहीं करेंगे। आप बस गहने और पैसे दे दीजिए।
