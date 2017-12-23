बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
25 के बाद तेवर दिखाएगी सर्दी, घर से निकलें जरा संभलकर
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:03 PM IST
जम्मू के पास सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते लगातार चार दिनों से ढीले पड़े मौसमी तेवर जल्द ही तीखे होने के आसार है। आंचलिक मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिकों ने संभावना जताई है कि अगले सप्ताह से पहाड़ों से उत्तर-पछुआ बर्फीली हवा का दौर शुरू होगा, जिससे मैदानी इलाकों में सर्दी अपने तेवर दिखाना शुरू करेगी।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
