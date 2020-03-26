शहर चुनें

कोरोना संकट: क्या 30 अप्रैल को हो पाएगा राममंदिर का भूमि पूजन, रामलला की शिफ्टिंग के बाद शुरू हुए कयास

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अयोध्या, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 11:35 AM IST
Ramlala
1 of 5
Ramlala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलला की शिफ्टिंग के बाद अब श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के निर्माण को भूमि पूजन पर कयास शुरू हो गए हैं। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि विहिप की पूर्व तैयारी व रणनीति के अनुसार 30 अप्रैल को भूमि पूजन हो पाएगा या नहीं ? भले ही विहिप और ट्रस्ट ने अभी तक भूमि पूजन की तारीख की अधिकृत घोषणा नहीं की है। पर, उच्चपदस्थ सूत्रों के अनुसार विहिप और ट्रस्ट ने 30 अप्रैल को इसकी तारीख तय कर रखी है। 
Ramlala
Ramlala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Ramlala
Ramlala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Ramlala
Ramlala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलला का सिंहासन।
रामलला का सिंहासन। - फोटो : amar ujala
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
