कोरोना संकट: क्या 30 अप्रैल को हो पाएगा राममंदिर का भूमि पूजन, रामलला की शिफ्टिंग के बाद शुरू हुए कयास

{"_id":"5e7c46328ebc3e78c10f125d","slug":"suspense-of-ram-temple-on-bhumi-pujan-on-30-april-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e 30 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ramlala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c46328ebc3e78c10f125d","slug":"suspense-of-ram-temple-on-bhumi-pujan-on-30-april-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e 30 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ramlala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c46328ebc3e78c10f125d","slug":"suspense-of-ram-temple-on-bhumi-pujan-on-30-april-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e 30 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Ramlala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c46328ebc3e78c10f125d","slug":"suspense-of-ram-temple-on-bhumi-pujan-on-30-april-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e 30 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलला का सिंहासन।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c46328ebc3e78c10f125d","slug":"suspense-of-ram-temple-on-bhumi-pujan-on-30-april-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f: \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e 30 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला