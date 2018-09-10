बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b95f846867a557e876d8639","slug":"special-train-will-run-from-durga-puja-to-chhath-puja","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुर्गा पूजा से छठ पूजा तक चलेंगी स्पेशल ट्रेन, यहां देखें टाइमिंग और जल्दी करा लें रिजर्वेशन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 10 Sep 2018 10:21 AM IST
रेलवे दो अक्तूबर से एक दिसंबर तक यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनों को चलाएगा। यानी दुर्गा पूजा से लेकर छठ पूजा तक आरक्षित सीट पर सफर करने का मौका मिलेगा। छठ पूजा के लिए एक ट्रेन दो ट्रिप के लिए स्पेशल रूप से चलाई जाएगी।
