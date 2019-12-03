शहर चुनें

राममंदिर पर पुनर्विचार याचिका अदालत के समय की बर्बादी, संत बोले-सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय सर्वमान्य

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 10:40 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रामलला के पक्ष में आए फैसले के खिलाफ सोमवार को मौलाना सैयद अशद राशिदी ने पक्षकार एम सिद्दीक की ओर से 217 पेज की पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल की है। इसे लेकर अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्यों का कहना है कि इस तरह की याचिका का अब कोई औचित्य नहीं है। याचिका केवल अदालत के समय की बर्बादी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले में जो निर्णय दिया है कि उसको हिंदू-मुस्लिमों सभी ने माना है। फैसले में मुस्लिम पक्ष को भी पांच एकड़ जमीन देने की बात है, यह फैसला इतिहास का सबसे अच्छा फैसला है। 
