राममंदिर पर पुनर्विचार याचिका अदालत के समय की बर्बादी, संत बोले-सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय सर्वमान्य

{"_id":"5de5ee518ebc3e54ad717c21","slug":"sant-says-reconsideration-petition-a-waste-of-court-time-on-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलनयन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de5ee518ebc3e54ad717c21","slug":"sant-says-reconsideration-petition-a-waste-of-court-time-on-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महंत दिनेंद्र दास
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de5ee518ebc3e54ad717c21","slug":"sant-says-reconsideration-petition-a-waste-of-court-time-on-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इकबाल अंसारी
- फोटो : SELF
{"_id":"5de5ee518ebc3e54ad717c21","slug":"sant-says-reconsideration-petition-a-waste-of-court-time-on-ram-mandir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाजी महबूब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला