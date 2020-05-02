शहर चुनें

जरूरतमंदों के लिए मददगार बनीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां. लॉकडाउन में किसी को राशन तो किसी को पहुंचा रहे घर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 04:17 PM IST
लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरण कर रहीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां
लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरण कर रहीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच आवासीय कल्याण समितियां (आरडब्लूए) अपने अधूरे कामों की शिकायतों से अलग लोगों के मददगार की भूमिका में सामने आई हैं। आरडब्ल्यूए किसी को राशन तो किसी को उसके घर तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी बखूबी निभा रही हैं। इसके लिए स्वैच्छिक कार्यकर्ताओं की टीम भी बनाई गई है, जिससे समय पर राशन, खाना या इलाज की मदद की जा सके।
 
लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरण कर रहीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां
लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरण कर रहीं आवासीय कल्याण समितियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
