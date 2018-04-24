बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aded5b94f1c1b87028b6262","slug":"post-office-will-provide-atm-card-with-chip-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0918\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0928\u090f ATM CARD, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डाकघर ग्राहकों को देगा अब नए ATM CARD, ये होंगी खासियतें
नीरज ‘अम्बुज’, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 02:12 PM IST
डाकविभाग अब ग्राहकों को नए एटीएम कार्ड देगा। इसकी खासियत जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें।
