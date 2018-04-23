बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5add8cc54f1c1b5d098b611c","slug":"pink-police-will-take-responsibility-for-the-protection-of-daughters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0936\u094b\u0939\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटियों की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा अब इस पुलिस के हवाले, शोहदों की उड़ायेंगी नींद
संजय त्रिपाठी, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 01:33 PM IST
नगर निगम-एलडीए के बाद अब लखनऊ पुलिस भी जाग गई। बेटियों की सुरक्षा के लिए पांच साल पहले बने निर्भया फंड से सवा अरब का एक अलग प्रोजेक्ट तैयार किया है।
