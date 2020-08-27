शहर चुनें
दबंग माफिया मुख्तार अंसारी के बेटों की बिल्डिंग गिराने के बाद सामानों की जांच करती पुलिस, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 11:40 AM IST
सामानों की जांच करती पुलिस
सामानों की जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ विकास प्राधिकरण (एलडीए) ने गुरुवार को पूर्वांचल के दबंग माफिया मुख्तार अंसारी के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। मुख्तार अंसारी के बेटों के लखनऊ में बने दो टावरों पर बुलडोजर चलाया। मुख्तार अंसारी की बिल्डिंग गिराने के बाद पुलिस ने सामानों की जांच शुरू की। 
 
mukhtar ansari crime in lucknow lucknow police uttar pradesh police lucknow news

सामानों की जांच करती पुलिस
सामानों की जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
