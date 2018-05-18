शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   'panic button' will be installed in trains for women security

ट्रेनों में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए लगाया जाएगा PANIC बटन, ऐसे करेगा काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 01:25 PM IST
'panic button' will be installed in trains for women security
1 of 9
ट्रेनों में महिलाओं के साथ बढ़ते अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए रेलवे बोर्ड जल्द ही बोगियों में पैनिक बटन लगाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
charbagh station trains in lucknow lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

North Eastern Railway issued instructions regarding tatkal tickets
Lucknow

लंबी दूरी का वापसी का तत्काल टिकट लखनऊ से बनवाने पर रेलवे ने जारी किए ये निर्देश

13 मई 2018

स्टेशन पर यात्री
Lucknow

रेलवे की सोशल मीडिया पर फजीहत, लोग कुछ इस तरह कर रहे हैं Tweet

13 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन में छेड़छाड़ करना शोहदों को पड़ा भारी, महिलाओं ने कर दिया ये हाल

9 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

इन वजहों से लाखों यात्री छोड़ रहे ट्रेन का साथ, अब कर रहें हैं बस-फ्लाइट का रूख

7 मई 2018

Stepmother brutality assaults 5-year-old
Chandigarh

5 साल की मासूम को बोरी में डालकर लातों, घूंसों और चप्पलों से धुनती थी मां, देखिए

18 मई 2018

accident
Dehradun

पूर्णागिरि यात्रियों पर चढ़ा डंपर, किसी के सिर तो किसे के धड़ के उड़े चिथड़े, बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

18 मई 2018

More in City & states

kedarnath dham
Dehradun

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला केदारनाथ धाम का बड़ा रहस्य, वहीं फिर से आपदा के लिए चेताया

18 मई 2018

globe hospital
Lucknow

ग्लोब हॉस्पिटल में आग लगने से मची भगदड़, खिड़की का शीशा तोड़कर कूदी लड़कियां, एक की बैकबोन टूटी

18 मई 2018

ignoring of stomach disease can be dangerous for life
Lucknow

पेट की इस समस्या से हैं परेशान तो न करें नजरअंदाज, नहीं तो पड़ेगी भारी

18 मई 2018

पीएम मोदी सी प्लेन से सफर करेंगे
Varanasi

बनारस से लखनऊ के लिए होगी सी प्लेन की पहली उड़ान, इतना होगा किराया

18 मई 2018

Psycho Lover do Murder Slit Throat Of Girlfriend in Baddi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

जान की भीख मांगती रही आंचल, दरिंदा काटता रहा गला, सहेली ने बयान की खौफनाक दास्तां

18 मई 2018

sapna chaudhary
Delhi NCR

इंस्टाग्राम पर सपना का नया लुक ढा रहा कहर, इस अवतार में पहली बार आईं नजर 

18 मई 2018

बाल मजदूरी
Chandigarh

Photos: अफसर किनारे...घग्गर की सफाई, नन्हे हाथों के सहारे, मिलेगा क्या- सिर्फ खाना

18 मई 2018

Psycho lover heinous murder slit throat of girlfriend Baddi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: सनकी आशिक का खूनी इंतकाम, प्यार में धोखा मिला तो काट दिया गर्लफ्रेंड का गला

18 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः मौत से पहले युवक ने पत्नी को फोन कर कही यह बात, जानकर रो देंगे आप

17 मई 2018

anil rajbhar
Varanasi

घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे मंत्री से एक पिता ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फट जाएगा आपका कलेजा

17 मई 2018

national museam
Varanasi

संग्रहालय दिवसः इतिहास, पुरातत्व और संस्कृति सब कुछ हैं यहां

18 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज गिरा, भयावह तस्वीरें देख कांप जाएगी रूह

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा की नगरी में मौत का तांडव, सबको रुला रहा है घटना स्थल का खौफनाक मंजर

16 मई 2018

चक्रवाती तूफान
Lucknow

चक्रवाती तूफान से कराह उठा गोंडा-बलरामपुर, 150 ग्राम तक गिरे ओले देखकर सहमे लोग, तस्वीरें

18 मई 2018

रेड लाइट एरिया
Agra

यहां विदेशी लड़कियों से कराते जबरन हैं जिस्मफरोशी, पुलिस रेड से पहले कर देते हैं ऐसे गायब

18 मई 2018

police arrested ATM thief gang member at mehatpur una
Shimla

तस्वीरें: इस शातिर ने लोगों को ऐसे लगाया लाखों रुपये का चूना, 25 एटीएम कार्ड बरामद

18 मई 2018

डेमो
डेमो
डेमो

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.