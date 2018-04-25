बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
500 और 1000 के पुराने नोटों का अब ऐसे हो रहा है इस्तेमाल, यहां क्लिक कर देखें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 04:02 PM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद चलन से बाहर हुए नोटों का उपयोग अब सजावटी सामान व रोजमर्रा की जरूरत वाली चीजों को बनाने में किया जा रहा है। री-साइकिल कर पुरानी करेंसी के कागजों के प्रयोग की यह पहल आरबीआई ने खुद की है।
