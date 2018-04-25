शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   old currency of 500 and 1000 will be used for decorations

500 और 1000 के पुराने नोटों का अब ऐसे हो रहा है इस्तेमाल, यहां क्लिक कर देखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 04:02 PM IST
old currency
1 of 5
नोटबंदी के बाद चलन से बाहर हुए नोटों का उपयोग अब सजावटी सामान व रोजमर्रा की जरूरत वाली चीजों को बनाने में किया जा रहा है। री-साइकिल कर पुरानी करेंसी के कागजों के प्रयोग की यह पहल आरबीआई ने खुद की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rbi old currency lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

asaram
Delhi NCR

आसाराम को उम्रकैद: कुमार विश्वास ने लिखी ऐसी कविता, AAP विधायक ने भी कहा- आसा का विकेट गिरा..

25 अप्रैल 2018

snake bite
Delhi NCR

सांप ने काटा तो महिला को गोबर में दबाया, तड़प-तड़पकर हुई मौत

25 अप्रैल 2018

आसाराम बापू
Kanpur

आसाराम को उम्रकैद की सजा पर सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा रहा रिएक्शन

25 अप्रैल 2018

haji kalimullah khan
Lucknow

'मैंगो मैन' के नाम से मशहूर पद्मश्री हाजी कलीमुल्लाह खां को हार्ट अटैक, केजीएमयू में नहीं मिला इलाज

25 अप्रैल 2018

अमरजीत सिंह
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान ने लौटाया भारतीय युवक, बताया क्यों हो गया गायब, जानकर कहेंगे- शर्म करो कुछ

25 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

जल्दी से निपटा लें अपने काम, तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

25 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

आरोपी हिमांशु
Lucknow

12 साल की बच्ची के हौसले को सलाम, अपनी आबरू बचाने के लिए दरिंदे से इस तरह भिड़ी

25 अप्रैल 2018

थाईलैंड
Lucknow

IRCTC कराएगा थाईलैंड और बैंकॉक की सैर, देनी होगी सिर्फ इतनी सी कीमत

25 अप्रैल 2018

hemvati nandan bahuguna
Lucknow

कुछ लोग सत्ता में अपना ही परिवार चाहते हैं, इसीलिए तो बहुगुणा की कोई मूर्ति लखनऊ में नहीं : योगी

25 अप्रैल 2018

asaram bapu
Delhi NCR

रेप केस में दोषी करार आसाराम ने निर्भया गैंगरेप पर दिया था विवादित बयान, पढ़ें उनके ऐसे ही 7 बयान

25 अप्रैल 2018

asaram bapu
Delhi NCR

रेप केस ही नहीं बच्चों की मौत से लेकर फ्लाइट में ड्रामा जैसे विवादों से रहा है आसाराम का नाता

25 अप्रैल 2018

बैंक अकाउंट
Chandigarh

बैंक लोन अप्लाई करना है...भूल कर भी न कर देना ये 6 गलतियां, वरना नुकसान झेलेंगे

25 अप्रैल 2018

tiger
Dehradun

मम्मी-पापा ने दिया ऐसा गिफ्ट कि देखते ही झूम उठे Tiger Shroff

25 अप्रैल 2018

Himachal Pradesh board HPBOSE 12th class toppers list 2018
Shimla

सिर्फ 15 क्लिक में देखिए हिमाचल बोर्ड के 12th के टॉपर्स

25 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय महिला किरण बाला
Chandigarh

FB पर प्यार और महिला ने पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदल कर ली शादी, अब देश का बड़ा कदम

25 अप्रैल 2018

nizamabad
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ के युवक ने कर दिया कमाल, दिखाई ऐसी कलाकारी कि हैरत में पड़ गए लोग

25 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांड: BJP विधायक मामले में पुलिस ही नहीं जेल और अस्पताल की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध

25 अप्रैल 2018

ट्रेन के आगे कूदा दूल्हा
Delhi NCR

शादी के तीसरे दिन दूल्हे ने ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर दी जान, सामने आया ऐसा सच किसी को नहीं हो रहा यकीन

25 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

सरकारी नौकरी पर हैं तो ध्यान दें, अब पूरी करनी होंगी ये दो शर्तें, नहीं मानी तो पछताएंगे

25 अप्रैल 2018

महेंद्र चावला
Chandigarh

आसाराम बापू के 'खास' महेंद्र चावला क्यों हुए थे खिलाफ, जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ

25 अप्रैल 2018

bhu
Varanasi

BHU : भावी डॉक्टरों ने मंच पर मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें देख हो जाएंगे कायल

25 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो इमेज
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खुशखबरी, जिसे पढ़कर मिलेगी राहत और खिलेंगे चेहरे

25 अप्रैल 2018

old currency
old currency
old currency
old currency
old currency

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.