{"_id":"5af53b374f1c1bce408b45d2","slug":"north-eastern-railway-issued-instructions-regarding-tatkal-tickets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लंबी दूरी का वापसी का तत्काल टिकट लखनऊ से बनवाने पर रेलवे ने जारी किए ये निर्देश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 01:34 PM IST
लंबी दूरी का वापसी का तत्काल टिकट लखनऊ से बनवाने पर पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे लखनऊ मंडल प्रशासन ने ये निर्देश जारी किए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करके देखें।
