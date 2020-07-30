शहर चुनें
Muslims of Ayodhya are not happy with ignorance by trust made to build mosque in ayodhya

मस्जिद बनाने वाले ट्रस्ट में उपेक्षा से अयोध्या के मुसलमान दुखी, इकबाल अंसारी बोले- हमें इससे कोई मतलब नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 02:20 PM IST
इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब
1 of 6
इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब - फोटो : amar ujala
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद जिले के रौनाही में दी गई पांच एकड़ जमीन पर मस्जिद बनाने के लिए सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड ने बुधवार को इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन नाम से ट्रस्ट की घोषणा कर दी। लेकिन ट्रस्ट में अयोध्या के किसी शख्स का नाम नहीं है। इस उपेक्षा से मुस्लिम समाज दुखी है। हालांकि प्रमुख पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी समेत हाजी महबूब ने कहा कि ट्रस्ट बनाने में न ही उनसे कोई बात हुई है न ही वे लोग इसमें शामिल होना चाहते हैं। पांच अगस्त को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अयोध्या में रामंदिर के लिए भूमि पूजन करने आ रहे हैं। इससे सात दिन पहले लखनऊ में बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड ने इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन नाम से मस्जिद बनाने के लिए ट्रस्ट की घोषणा कर दी। 15 सदस्यीय इस ट्रस्ट में बाबरी मस्जिद के लिए पुश्त दर पुश्त लड़ाई लड़ने वाले पक्षकारों को कोई जगह नहीं दी गई है।
 
ram mandir ram mandir news ram mandir in ayodhya lucknow news ram janm bhoomi ayodhya राम जन्मभूमि iqbal ansari uttar pradesh news

इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब
इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब - फोटो : amar ujala
इकबाल अंसारी
इकबाल अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैज आफताब, सैयद मोहम्मद शोएब
फैज आफताब, सैयद मोहम्मद शोएब - फोटो : amar ujala
अदनान फारूख शाह, जुनैद सिद्दीकी
अदनान फारूख शाह, जुनैद सिद्दीकी - फोटो : amar ujala
अतहर हुसैन, शेख सैदुज्जमां
अतहर हुसैन, शेख सैदुज्जमां - फोटो : amar ujala
इमरान अहमद, मोहम्मद राशिद
इमरान अहमद, मोहम्मद राशिद - फोटो : amar ujala
