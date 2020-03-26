तस्वीरें: यूपी 112 पर एक हजार से अधिक लोगों ने की भूखे रहने की शिकायत, सबसे ज्यादा नोएडा और लखनऊ से मिली

{"_id":"5e7c25768ebc3e6fe8310eb1","slug":"more-than-one-thousand-people-complained-about-starvation-on-up-112","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 112 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकान के बाहर खड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c25768ebc3e6fe8310eb1","slug":"more-than-one-thousand-people-complained-about-starvation-on-up-112","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 112 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
up 112
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c25768ebc3e6fe8310eb1","slug":"more-than-one-thousand-people-complained-about-starvation-on-up-112","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 112 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
up 112
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7c25768ebc3e6fe8310eb1","slug":"more-than-one-thousand-people-complained-about-starvation-on-up-112","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 112 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकान के बाहर खड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c25768ebc3e6fe8310eb1","slug":"more-than-one-thousand-people-complained-about-starvation-on-up-112","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 112 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामपुर में अधिकारियों ने सील किया गोदाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला