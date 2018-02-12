बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
68,500 पदों पर सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती में पूछे जाएंगे ऐसे सवाल, 12 मार्च को होगी परीक्षा
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 08:18 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में परिषदीय विद्यालयों में 68,500 पदों पर सहायक शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए 12 मार्च को परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसके लिए 23 जनवरी को विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया गया था। देखें, परीक्षा के लिए कितने तैयार हैं आप-
