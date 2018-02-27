शहर चुनें

आकार लेने लगे लखनऊ मेट्रो के भूमिगत स्टेशन, देखें पहली झलक

Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 11:43 AM IST
lucknow metro underground station finishing started
अभी तक महज 20 मीटर गहरे गड्ढे के रूप में नजर आ रहे भूमिगत मेट्रो स्टेशन अब आकार लेने लगे हैं। स्टेशनों में नीचे जाने के लिए सीढ़ियों से लेकर कॉनकोर्स लेवल और ट्रेन के आने-जाने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म तीनों स्टेशनों पर दिखने लगे हैं।
lucknow metro metro underground station lmrc

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

