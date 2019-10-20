शहर चुनें

kamlesh tiwari murder case DGP op singh says Revealed by phone call

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज, यूपी के रहने वाले हैं युवक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 08:52 AM IST
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
1 of 5
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी में हिंदू समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष कमलेश तिवारी की निर्मम हत्याकांड का यूपी पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। डीजीपी के मुताबिक जिस नंबर से आखिरी बार अभियुक्तों ने कमलेश तिवारी से बात की थी, उसी नंबर से गुजरात के कई नंबरों पर बात की गई। जिससे पुलिस को इस हत्याकांड का सिरा तलाशने में आसानी हुई। डीजीपी ने बताया कि उन्होंने खुद गुजरात के डीजीपी से बात कर मदद मांगी।
kamlesh tiwari murder case. up dgp press conference kamlesh tiwari
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
dgp
dgp - फोटो : ani
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज से
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड। - फोटो : amar ujala
