Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   inspite of increasing cases of corona infection there is huge rush in markets in lucknow

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच चरम पर लापरवाही, बाजारों में भारी भीड़, न सावधानी... न खौफ, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 05:45 PM IST
बाजार में जमा भारी भीड़
बाजार में जमा भारी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं फिर भी बहुत से लोग न तो मास्क पहन रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं। बाजारों में और बुरा हाल है। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर की बात लोग भीड़ लगाए खरीदारी करने में जुटे रहते हैं। 

 
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: तेजी से बढ़ रहा है घाघरा नदी का जलस्तर, 76 गांव अभी भी हैं बाढ़ से प्रभावित

20 अगस्त 2020

कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
Agra

कोख के सौदागरः दो महीने बाद पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, बंगलूरू से पकड़ा मास्टरमाइंड डॉ. विष्णुकांत

20 अगस्त 2020

