शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   hindu mahasabha leader ranjeet bachchan Wife also went for walk together police interrogated Kalindi

रणजीत हत्याकांड: पत्नी भी निकली थीं साथ में टहलने, पुलिस ने की कालिंदी से पूछताछ, कई बिंदुओं पर जांच

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 10:25 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
1 of 7
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी के हजरतगंज में ग्लोब पार्क के मुख्य गेट के सामने रविवार सुबह विश्व हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष रणजीत बच्चन (42) की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। वारदात के वक्त वह अपने दोस्त आदित्य कुमार श्रीवास्तव के साथ मार्निंग वॉक पर निकले थे। बदमाश ने आदित्य को भी गोली मारी। वारदात में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल को इलाज के लिए पहले सिविल अस्पताल फिर ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया। दोपहर में घायल आदित्य की तहरीर पर हत्या व हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा दर्ज कर पड़ताल शुरू की। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ranjeet bachchan murder case hindu mahasabha murder in lucknow kamlesh tiwari citizenship amendment act
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

भगवा क्यों पहनते थे रणजीत बच्चन? बोले थे-सीएए का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: पत्नी बोलीं- मोदी जी...हिंदुओं को कैसे बचाओगे, कैसे रहेंगी उनकी विधवाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Lucknow

अमिताभ बच्चन के न केवल फैन रहे रणजीत ने हेयरस्टाइल तक चुनी, बदल लिया था अपना नाम

3 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
CCTV फुटेज व रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

क्या CCTV में फुटेज में दिखा शख्स ही रणजीत का कातिल? पुलिस ने गोरखपुर से उठाया एक करीबी

3 फरवरी 2020

Sister in law of Ranjeet Bachchan filed case of sexual harassment on him.
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा के नेता रणजीत बच्चन पर युवती ने दर्ज कराया था दुष्कर्म का केस, हुई थी कुर्की, तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में शायर वसीम बरेलवी।
Gorakhpur

वाह-वाह से गूंजा गोरखपुर, जब शायर वसीम बरेलवी बोले-‘मैं चाहता भी यही था वो बेवफा निकले’

3 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबादः बच्चों को बंधक बना चर्चा में आए सुभाष और रूबी का दो बार हुआ पोस्टमॉर्टम, सामने आया ये सच

3 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

'आतंकियों का मददगार' दविंदर मामलाः एनआईए को मिले कई आपत्तिजनक दस्तावेज, खुलने लगीं जुर्म की परतें

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, मिली थी धमकी, नहीं देख पाओगे कल का सूरज...

3 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
प्रेम प्रसंग में डॉक्टर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया
Kanpur

डॉक्टर के थे दूसरी महिला से संबंध, प्रेम प्रसंग से पति-पत्नी में पड़ी थी दरार, अब सामने आया ये सच

3 फरवरी 2020

बर्ड फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शनी को देखते मंत्री व अन्य लोग
Agra

बर्ड फेस्टिवल: सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार में जुटे देश-विदेश के पक्षी विशेषज्ञ, गुलजार हुई कीठम झील

3 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल
Agra

बर्ड फेस्टिवल: वन मंत्री दारा सिंह ने किया वादा, कीठम झील का होगा विकास, जल्द ही बनेगी योजना

3 फरवरी 2020

हत्यारोपी
Agra

दंपती की हत्या और 4.76 करोड़ की लूट के आरोपियों को जेल, फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा यह केस

3 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

3 फरवरी 2020

Car Fell into into Muradnagar gang nahar due to Fog Six friends Drown Photos
Dehradun

घर से बिना बताए मथुरा घूमने निकले थे छह दोस्त, नहर में कार गिरते ही पसर गया सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें...

3 फरवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
Kanpur

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

3 फरवरी 2020

प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
Kanpur

जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

3 फरवरी 2020

इमोजी
Chandigarh

कहीं आप भी गलत 'इमोजी' का इस्तेमाल तो नहीं कर रहे हैं, 7 क्लिक करके दूर करें कन्फ्यूजन

3 फरवरी 2020

अतुल्य भारत
Chandigarh

फेस्टिवल वाली है फरवरी...घूमने के शौकीन छुट्टी प्लान करें, इन 5 सांस्कृतिक मेलों का लुत्फ उठाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

खाने के शौकीन लोग
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ आएं, तो सेक्टर आठ का चक्कर जरूर लगाएं...बिरयानी अंडे की शानदार डिश मिलती यहां

3 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में फिर से हिंसा फैलाने की थी साजिश
Kanpur

पीएफआई के कानपुर में 50 से अधिक सदस्य, पांच हुए थे गिरफ्तार, पुलिस व खुफिया कर रही जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)।
CCTV फुटेज में कंबल ओढ़कर जाता शख्स (रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अदित्य से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
अदित्य से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
घटनास्थल पर पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद हैं और मामले की जांच जारी है।
घटनास्थल पर पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद हैं और मामले की जांच जारी है। - फोटो : amar ujala
रणजीत की पत्नी
रणजीत की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात को लखनऊ पुलिस ने पूरी गंभीरता से लिया है।
वारदात को लखनऊ पुलिस ने पूरी गंभीरता से लिया है। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल को कार के बोनट पर डेढ़ किलोमीटर तक घसीटता रहा चालक, वीडियो वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में चालक ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल को कार के बोनट पर लटकाकर गाड़ी चला रहा है। घटना दिल्ली की है।

3 फरवरी 2020

जामिया 1:39

जामिया के गेट नंबर पांच पर हुई फायरिंग, स्कूटी सवार हुए फरार

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:02

3 फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

2 फरवरी 2020

विद्या बालन 4:22

अवार्ड मिले या न मिले, लेकिन नॉमिनेट होना बड़ी बात है : विद्या बालन

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:08

कोरोनावायरस: चीन से भारत लाए गए छात्रों ने डांस कर जताई खुशी

2 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited