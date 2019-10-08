शहर चुनें

good won over evil, dushressa celebrated everywhere by burning ravan, photos

बुराई पर अच्छाई की हुई जीत, हर जगह जलाए गए रावण, देखें दशहरे की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 12:01 AM IST
गोंडा में रावण दहन
1 of 5
गोंडा में रावण दहन - फोटो : amar ujala
बुराई पर अच्छाई, अधर्म पर धर्म और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का प्रतीक दशहरा मंगलवार को धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस दौरान कई जिलों में बड़ें आकार के रावण, मेघनाथ आदि के पुतले जलाए गए। लखनऊ व आसपास के जिलों में भी लोगों में त्योहार को लेकर उत्साह दिखा। गोंडा में लगों ने रावण का पुतला जलाया।
ussehra 2019 dussehra दशहरा दशहरा2019
गोंडा में रावण दहन
गोंडा में रावण दहन - फोटो : amar ujala
