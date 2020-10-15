ग्लोबल हैंड वाॅशिंग डे: विशेषज्ञ बोले, फिर से संस्कारों में डालनी होगी हाथ धोने की आदत

{"_id":"5f87e242ec99de5c8e64da00","slug":"global-hand-washing-day-experts-spoke-hands-should-be-washed-with-soap-before-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0945\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0947: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5f87e242ec99de5c8e64da00","slug":"global-hand-washing-day-experts-spoke-hands-should-be-washed-with-soap-before-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0945\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0947: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87e242ec99de5c8e64da00","slug":"global-hand-washing-day-experts-spoke-hands-should-be-washed-with-soap-before-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0945\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0947: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ कमल सवलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f87e242ec99de5c8e64da00","slug":"global-hand-washing-day-experts-spoke-hands-should-be-washed-with-soap-before-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0945\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u0947: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञान संचारक सुशील द्विवेदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला