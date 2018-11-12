शहर चुनें

बुजुर्गों के जोश और जज्बे को देख युवा भी खा गए मात, रूमानी अंदाज में खूब हुए फ्लर्ट व तारीफें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 01:04 PM IST
वरिष्ठ नागरिकों ने खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में अपना जोश दिखाया
लखनऊ में रविवार को वरिष्ठ नागरिक जनकल्याण समिति का 12वें वार्षिकोत्सव समारोह का आयोजन था। दो दिवसीय समारोह का पहला दिन खेलकूद प्रतियोगिताओं के नाम रहा। 
वरिष्ठ नागरिकों ने खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में अपना जोश दिखाया
