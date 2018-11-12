बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुजुर्गों के जोश और जज्बे को देख युवा भी खा गए मात, रूमानी अंदाज में खूब हुए फ्लर्ट व तारीफें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 01:04 PM IST
लखनऊ में रविवार को वरिष्ठ नागरिक जनकल्याण समिति का 12वें वार्षिकोत्सव समारोह का आयोजन था। दो दिवसीय समारोह का पहला दिन खेलकूद प्रतियोगिताओं के नाम रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be92c4ebdec2269c236625b","slug":"foundation-day-of-varisth-nagrik-jankalyan-samiti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0930\u0942\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0935 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.