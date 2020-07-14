शहर चुनें
ट्रांसफॉर्मर वर्कशॉप में लगी भीषण आग, लाखों रुपये का नुकसान, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 01:25 PM IST
ट्रांसफॉर्मर वर्कशॉप में लगी भीषण आग, आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मचारी
ट्रांसफॉर्मर वर्कशॉप में लगी भीषण आग, आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मचारी - फोटो : amar ujala
मध्यांचल विद्युत वितरण निगम के अलीगंज स्थित ट्रांसफॉर्मर वर्कशॉप में रविवार देर रात आग लग गई। गनीमत रही कि समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। हादसे में लाखों रुपये का नुकसान होने का अनुमान है। एफएसओ और बिजली विभाग की टीम अलग-अलग जांच करेगी।
 
