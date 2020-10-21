शहर चुनें
अयोध्या में रामलीला का पांचवा दिन: सीताहरण का मार्मिक दृश्य देख रो पड़े दर्शक, वियोग में डूबे राम, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 10:55 PM IST
1 of 8
- फोटो : amar ujala
सरयू तट स्थित लक्ष्मण किला परिसर में फिल्मी कलाकारों की वर्चुअल रामलीला के पांचवें दिन सीता हरण का मार्मिक दृश्य देख दर्शकों की अश्रुधारा बहती रही। स्पेशल इफेक्ट के साथ लीला मंचन आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा। शुरुआत गणेश वंदना से हुई।
- फोटो : amar ujala
रामलीला
रामलीला - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
