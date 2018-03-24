शहर चुनें

अंधेरे में रहे यूपी के राज्यपाल, एक घंटे तक बंद रही राजभवन की बिजली, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:29 PM IST
1 of 5
यूपी का राजभवन एक घंटे के लिए अंधेरे में डूब गया। राज्यपाल रामनाईक ने बिजली काटे जाने पर शिकायत नहीं की। दरअसल, राजभवन में शनिवार को रात 8.30 से 9.30 बजे तक गैरजरूरी बिजली बंद करके ‘अर्थ ऑवर’ मनाया गया। इसका उद्देश्य ऊर्जा संरक्षण करना था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

