शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   drunkers molested girls in lucknow

एसएसपी आवास के पास लाउंज में आए युवकों ने की ये शर्मनाक हरकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 01:03 PM IST
डेमो
1 of 5
लखनऊ में एसएसपी आवास के पास सप्रू मार्ग स्थित अंगारा लाउंज में बुधवार रात शराब के नशे में धुत युवकों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ssp molestation in lucknow lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

शोहदों ने घर में घुस बहनों से की अश्लील हरकतें, विरोध पर ताना असलहा

4 मई 2018

सरेशाम जाम लड़ाते युवक
Lucknow

शाम ढलते ही मयखाने में बदल जाती हैं लखनऊ की ये सड़कें, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अप्रैल 2018

North Eastern Railway issued instructions regarding tatkal tickets
Lucknow

लंबी दूरी का वापसी का तत्काल टिकट लखनऊ से बनवाने पर रेलवे ने जारी किए ये निर्देश

11 मई 2018

ट्रिपल मर्डर
Agra

यूपीः योगी राज में 30 घंटे के अंदर चौथी हत्या, थर्राया कासगंज

11 मई 2018

protest
Dehradun

सचिवालय कूच कर रहे सफाईकर्मियों के सब्र का बांध टूटा तो मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरों में देखें...

11 मई 2018

मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स
Agra

यूपीः पहली वारदात के बाद पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठी रही, बदमाशों ने फिर मचाया तांडव

11 मई 2018

More in City & states

driving license
Dehradun

इस वजह से रद्द कर दिए गए हजारों ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, कहीं अगला नंबर आपका तो नहीं...

11 मई 2018

हादसे में घायल महिला
Lucknow

नेपाल के जायरीनों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पलटी, महिला की मौत, 25 लोग घायल

11 मई 2018

पूर्वा धवन को 'बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ' का बैनर सौंपते सीएम योगी।
Lucknow

लखनऊ की पूर्वा धवन 20,125 फीट ऊंचे माउंट जोगिन पर तिरंगा फहराकर देंगी ये अहम संदेश

11 मई 2018

earthquake
Dehradun

उत्तरभारत में बुधवार को आए भूकंप के बारे में वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला राज, कहा आगे सावधान रहना जरूरी

11 मई 2018

EPFO
Dehradun

PF खाते पर खाताधारकों को मिलते हैं बेहिसाब फायदे, इसे जानने के बाद खुशी से झूम उठेंगे

11 मई 2018

चंडीगढ़ ऑटो गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

लड़की बोली- हां यही है वो 'दरिंदा', जिसने मुझे कहीं भी मुंह दिखाने लायक नहीं छोड़ा

10 मई 2018

yogi adityanath spends night at a math in bangalore.
Lucknow

एक पंखे के सहारे सीएम योगी ने गुजारी बिजावर मठ में रात, बच्चों संग खाया रात का खाना, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2018

तूफान से तबाही
Agra

मथुरा में तूफान का कहर, महिला समेत तीन की मौत, 10 लोग घायल

10 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'बाप बना हैवान' बेटी के आरोप- पति को खुश करने के लिए 'मां मेरे साथ ये करती थी'

10 मई 2018

railway
Dehradun

महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, अब ट्रेन और रेलवे स्टेशन में मिलेगी ये खास सुविधा

11 मई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और RC को लेकर राहत भरी खबर, पढ़ लेंगे तो नहीं कटेगा चालान

11 मई 2018

प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री के घर टमाटर फेंककर प्रदर्शन, रेप के आरोपियों को बचाने का आरोप, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2018

mock drill in dehradun
Dehradun

मॉक ड्रिल: भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी में घुसे 4 आतंकी, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस ने जिंदा पकड़े!

11 मई 2018

police
Dehradun

आपके पास गाड़ी है तो इस बात का दें ध्यान, वरना पीछे पड़ जाएगी पुलिस

10 मई 2018

tej pratap mehandi
Delhi NCR

धूमधाम से पूरी हुई लालू यादव के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप की मेहंदी, देखें इस रस्म की सभी तस्वीरें

10 मई 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें...ड्राइवर खट्टा सिंह का एक और कबूलनामा, राम रहीम का एक बड़ा राज उगला

10 मई 2018

डेमो
up police
डेमो
डेमो

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.