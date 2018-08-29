बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी को शिक्षक दिवस पर मिलेंगे 40669 नए गुरुजी, ये है काउंसलिंग की डेट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 29 Aug 2018 08:49 AM IST
परिषदीय विद्यालयों के लिए चल रही 68,500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में सफल 41556 अभ्यर्थियों में से से 40669 ने ही काउंसलिंग के लिए आवेदन किए हैं।
