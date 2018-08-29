शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   counselling for assistant teachers recruitment will be held from first to third september

यूपी को शिक्षक दिवस पर मिलेंगे 40669 नए गुरुजी, ये है काउंसलिंग की डेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 29 Aug 2018 08:49 AM IST
counselling for assistant teachers recruitment will be held from first to third september
1 of 5
परिषदीय विद्यालयों के लिए चल रही 68,500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में सफल 41556 अभ्यर्थियों में से से 40669 ने ही काउंसलिंग के लिए आवेदन किए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
assistant teachers recruitment in up assistant teachers job teachers job in up govt job

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

exam for group D in railway to be held on 17 september
Lucknow

रेलवे में ग्रुप डी के पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी, यहां जानें परीक्षा की तारीख समेत अन्य डिटेल

29 अगस्त 2018

many Opportunities in government job don't miss golden chance
Government Jobs

यूपी में हो रही हैं सरकारी भर्तियां, सैलरी लाखों में, 31 अगस्त से पहले करें आवेदन

24 अगस्त 2018

money
Dehradun

पोस्ट ऑफिस की ये स्कीम कर देगी मालामाल, बैंक के मुकाबले दे रहीं डबल रिटर्न वो भी टैक्स फ्री

29 अगस्त 2018

pankhudi pathak
Delhi NCR

कौन है पंखुड़ी पाठक, जिसने सपा की प्रवक्ता सूची से बाहर होते ही दिया इस्तीफा और मचा बवाल

28 अगस्त 2018

doctor
Lucknow

NEET UG : सेकंड मॉपअप राउंड का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से हो रहा है शुरू, जल्दी करें, ये है अंतिम तिथि

29 अगस्त 2018

मनजीत सिंह
Chandigarh

किसान पिता का जुनूनी बेटा, 12वीं के बाद पढ़ाई छोड़ी, लगा दी जान और जीत लिया गोल्ड मेडल, गजब का जज्बा

28 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

द ग्रेट खली
Chandigarh

WWE चैम्पियन 'द ग्रेट खली' की 14 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, 63 इंच का सीना...कभी पत्थर तोड़ने का करते थे काम

27 अगस्त 2018

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

एक दिन में 49.6 मिमी बारिश से दिल्ली बनी दरिया, गुरुग्राम बना तालाब, सड़कों पर लगा लंबा जाम

28 अगस्त 2018

Pankhuri Pathak
Delhi NCR

ये है दिल्ली की लड़की जो कभी बनी थी अखिलेश की चहेती, अब सपा से तोड़ा नाता

28 अगस्त 2018

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in shimla for advertisement shooting
Shimla

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने मालरोड पर की शूटिंग, उमड़ी प्रशंसकों की भीड़

28 अगस्त 2018

pankhuri pathak
Delhi NCR

ये है अखिलेश की पंसदीदा फायर ब्रांड नेत्री पंखुड़ी पाठक, इस कांड के बाद हुई थी चर्चित

28 अगस्त 2018

shops collapse
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बारिश का कहर, देखते ही देखते जमींदोज हो गई 5 दुकानें, लोगों ने भागकर बचाई जान

29 अगस्त 2018

krishna
Dehradun

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी 2018: कृष्ण जन्म के बाद करेंगे ये 5 उपाय, तो चमक जाएगा आपका भाग्य

29 अगस्त 2018

cobra
Dehradun

धर्मशाला के कमरे में सो रहे थे यात्री, तभी उनके बीच में आकर बैठ गया कोबरा और फिर...

29 अगस्त 2018

NEERAJ CHOPRA
Chandigarh

काफी फिल्मी है नीरज चोपड़ा के गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनने की कहानी, फूट-फूट कर रोये थे...10 अनकहीं बातें

28 अगस्त 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में पकड़े गए इनामी बदमाश की थी 12 गर्लफ्रेंड, आगे की कहानी हैरान कर देने वाली

29 अगस्त 2018

accident
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: टिहरी में दर्दनाक हादसा प्राइवेट बस खाई में गिरी, मची चीख-पुकार, दो की मौत व 34 घायल

29 अगस्त 2018

house on metro pillar
Delhi NCR

ना जमीन पर ना आसमान में, सिर्फ दो फुट की ऐसी जगह में रहती है ये महिला, देखकर हो जाओगे हैरान

28 अगस्त 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी अनुपूरक बजट : सीएम योगी ने जनता ने लिए खोला खजाना, 4 बड़े वर्ग के लिए 4 बड़े तोहफे

28 अगस्त 2018

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट
Chandigarh

खुल गया सरकारी नौकरियों का पिटारा, 10वीं पास के लिए 18 हजार पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी...सेलरी हजारों में

26 अगस्त 2018

mall road
Dehradun

नैनीताल: इस वजह से नैनी झील में समा रही माल रोड, जबरदस्त विस्फोट होने का खतरा मंडराया

29 अगस्त 2018

सोनिया गांधी और सुधा सिंह
Lucknow

रायबरेली की 'उड़नपरी' ने छुआ आसमान तो गदगद सोनिया गांधी ने ऐसे दी बधाई

28 अगस्त 2018

JOB
परीक्षा देकर लौटते अभ्यर्थी
sepoy recruitment exam
teacher

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.