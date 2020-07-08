कोरोना ने जिंदगी के साथ ही साहित्य की दुनिया को भी बदल डाला. शायरों- कवियों ने बयां किया दर्द

{"_id":"5f05b52c8ebc3e63e442ec16","slug":"corona-changed-the-life-of-shayars-and-poets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e. \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902- \u0915\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शायरा आयशा अय्यूब, कवि पंकज प्रसून
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f05b52c8ebc3e63e442ec16","slug":"corona-changed-the-life-of-shayars-and-poets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e. \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902- \u0915\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शायर नवाज देवबंदी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f05b52c8ebc3e63e442ec16","slug":"corona-changed-the-life-of-shayars-and-poets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e. \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902- \u0915\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शायरा आयशा अय्यूब
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f05b52c8ebc3e63e442ec16","slug":"corona-changed-the-life-of-shayars-and-poets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e. \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902- \u0915\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शायर मनीष शुक्ल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f05b52c8ebc3e63e442ec16","slug":"corona-changed-the-life-of-shayars-and-poets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e. \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u094b\u0902- \u0915\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कवि पंकज प्रसून
- फोटो : amar ujala