गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बोलीं, अपने गांव में बनाऊंगी हॉस्पिटल ताकि लोगों को दे सकूं बेहतर इलाज

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:18 PM IST
Conversation with Gold Medalist of kgmu

मेडल मिलना आपका अंतिम लक्ष्य नहीं, बल्कि मेडल अच्छा करने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। मेडल मिलने से आपकी जिम्मेदारी समाज के प्रति बढ़ जाती है, इसलिए आपको खुद को समाज में साबित करना होगा। यह बात केजीएमयू के 113वें  स्थापना दिवस समारोह में मेडिकोज को संबोधित करते हुए एम्स, नई दिल्ली के निदेशक प्रो. रनदीप गुलेरिया ने कही। इस मौके पर उन्होंने मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को मेडल देकर सम्मानित किया।

 

