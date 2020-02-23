शहर चुनें

btech student murder case CCTV footage shows accused in white shirt

बीटेक छात्र हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सफेद शर्ट में दिखा आरोपी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 10:04 AM IST
BTech Student Murder case
BTech Student Murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर विस्तार में अलकनंदा अपार्टमेंट के गेट पर बीटेक छात्र प्रशांत सिंह को चाकू से गोदकर मौत के घाट उतारने के मामले में पुलिस ने शनिवार शाम दो और आरोपियों को भी दबोच लिया। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि पकड़े गए दो आरोपियों में से एक जौनपुर निवासी बीबीडी का ही छात्र है। देर रात तक उससे पूछताछ की जा रही थी। उधर, बीते दिन पकड़े गए पूर्व विधायक के बेटे अमन बहादुर और अभिषेक पांडेय को शनिवार दोपहर जेल भेज दिया गया। तीन अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस की टीमें दबिश दे रही हैं।
 
btech student murder case student murder case murder in lucknow

