तस्वीरें: मुख्तार अंसारी के खास प्रदीप के फ्लैट से मिला बम बनाने का सामान, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट-वायरलेस सेट देख पुलिस हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 12:00 PM IST
मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल
मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में मंगलवार को बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी और माफियाओं पर पुलिस कहर बनकर टूट पड़ी। पुलिस की 48 टीमों ने लखनऊ के वीआईपी और पॉश इलाकों से लेकर घनी आबादी वाली बस्तियों में छापे मारे और 11 कुख्यात बदमाशों को पकड़ा। इनके पास से पुलिस ने तीन पिस्टल, एक बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट, पांच प्रतिबंधित वायरलेस सेट, बम बनाने की सामग्री, रेलवे के ठेकों से संबंधित दस्तावेज और रजिस्ट्री समेत अन्य कागजात बरामद किए हैं। 
 
mukhtar ansari police raid pradeep singh bomb making material bulletproof jacket wireless set

मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल
मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्तार अंसारी।
मुख्तार अंसारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिली पिस्टल
बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिली पिस्टल - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्तार के ड्राइवर के घर पर दबिश
मुख्तार के ड्राइवर के घर पर दबिश - फोटो : amar ujala
बाबू सिंह के घर से बरामद पिस्टलें
बाबू सिंह के घर से बरामद पिस्टलें - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलस सेट मिले
प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलस सेट मिले - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदीप सिंह के फ्लैट में दबिश के लिए बंद कराए गेट
प्रदीप सिंह के फ्लैट में दबिश के लिए बंद कराए गेट - फोटो : amar ujala
