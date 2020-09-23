तस्वीरें: मुख्तार अंसारी के खास प्रदीप के फ्लैट से मिला बम बनाने का सामान, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट-वायरलेस सेट देख पुलिस हैरान

{"_id":"5f6ad7be8ebc3ecf9e0e943a","slug":"bomb-making-material-found-from-mukhtar-ansari-closers-pradeep-singh-flat-bulletproof-jacket-wireless-set-seeing-police-shocked-in-lucknow-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0942\u092b \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f-\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्तार अंसारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिली पिस्टल
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्तार के ड्राइवर के घर पर दबिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
बाबू सिंह के घर से बरामद पिस्टलें
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलस सेट मिले
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रदीप सिंह के फ्लैट में दबिश के लिए बंद कराए गेट
- फोटो : amar ujala