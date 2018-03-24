शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   BJP celebrates victory after winning rajyasabha election.

जीत के बाद सीएम योगी के साथ जश्न में डूब गए भाजपाई, प्रत्याशियों ने परिवार संग बांटी खुशी, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 01:01 AM IST
भाजपा
1 of 9
यूपी में नौ राज्यसभा सीटों पर जीत हासिल करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं व विजेता उम्मीदवारों के साथ जश्न में डूब गए। इस दौरान भाजपा कार्यालय में दिवाली मनाई गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rajya sabha election 2018 up rajya sabha election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अनिल सिंह
Lucknow

किसने किसे दिया वोट?: कहीं खुलकर हुआ इजहार, तो कहीं इशारों-इशारों में चली बात

23 मार्च 2018

pics of rajya sabha election in UP
Lucknow

दबंग स्टाइल में वोट करने पहुंचे ये विधायक, तो चुपचाप वोट कर निकल गए शिवपाल, तस्वीरें

24 मार्च 2018

CLASS 9
Delhi NCR

9वीं की छात्रा ने खुदखुशी से पहले पिता से की थी ये डिमांड, रह गई मासूम की अंतिम इच्छा अधूरी

23 मार्च 2018

anna hazare
Delhi NCR

अनशन के पहले दिन ही हो गया अन्ना का स्वास्थ्य प्रभावित..

23 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया
Kanpur

2003 में मुलायम को लेकर राजा भैया ने जो कुछ कहा था उसकी गवाह है अखिलेश की ये तस्वीर

23 मार्च 2018

Facebook Security
Delhi NCR

Facebook अकाउंट नहीं रहा सेफ, डेटा चोरी होने से बचाना है तो फटाफट अप्लाई कर दें ये 11 सेटिंग्स

23 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें कोई क्यों नहीं जान पाया कि राजा भैया और उनके सहयोगी ने किसे दिया वोट

23 मार्च 2018

four childrens
Dehradun

सोनी के घर एक साथ गूंजी चार बच्चों की किलकारियां, दो बेटी-दो बेटे, आप भी देखिए...

23 मार्च 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

1 राज्यसभा सीट के लिए है बीजेपी की सपा-बसपा से कांटे की टक्कर, जानिए क्या है जीत का गणित

23 मार्च 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में करेंगे कानपुर के विकास की बात

23 मार्च 2018

martyr havildar jorabar singh daughter demands justice from pm narendra modi
Shimla

शहीद हवलदार जोराबर की बेटी ने पीएम मोदी से मांगा इंसाफ, रखी ये मांग

23 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
Delhi NCR

छात्रा सुसाइड केसः पुलिस ने छात्रा के फेल होने वाले विषयों की मांगी कॉपी, CCTV से सामने आएगा सच

23 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवादः एक ऐसा ऐतिहासिक मंच जहां आपसे रूबरू होंगी ये जानी मानी हस्तियां

23 मार्च 2018

class 9
Delhi NCR

छात्रा सुसाइड मामला: गुरु ने दिल खोलकर अपनी शिष्या के बारे में बताई बातें, कही मोदी से मिलने की बात

23 मार्च 2018

SHIMLA Two workers killed after sliding of debris
Shimla

मकान की नींव खोद रहे दो मजदूरों की मलबे में दबने से मौत

23 मार्च 2018

Encounter in jammu kupwara Martyr Havildar jorabar singh last words
Shimla

ये थे शहीद जोरावर के आखिरी शब्द, बार-बार याद कर बेसुध हो रही पत्नी

23 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव एवं शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल के सपा में एक्टिव हाेते ही गड़बड़ाया राज्यसभा में बीजेपी के 9वें उम्मीदवार की जीत का गणित

23 मार्च 2018

aap mla
Delhi NCR

लाभ का पद: HC ने लगाई चुनाव आयोग को फटकार, सुनवाई में की थी ये लापरवाही

23 मार्च 2018

बाराबंकी हादसा
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में डंपर से जा भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, मासूम भाई-बहन समेत पांच की मौत, आठ गंभीर

23 मार्च 2018

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

फिर चर्चा में आए बाबा रामदेव, हो गया कुछ ऐसा कि मच गया 'घमासान'

23 मार्च 2018

shivpal singh yadav in akhilesh yadav dinner party.
Lucknow

अखिलेश की डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल, रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ पिघली, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

bollywood queen kangana ranaut celebrate 31st birthday in Manali
Shimla

तस्वीरें: बॉलीवुड क्वीन कंगना ने कुछ इस अंदाज में मनाया 31वां जन्मदिन

23 मार्च 2018

भाजपा

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.