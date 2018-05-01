शहर चुनें

सिजेरियन प्रसव में शिशु को रहता है इस बीमारी का खतरा, रहे सतर्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:26 PM IST
लखनऊ में डॉ. वेद ने बताया कि प्रसव पीड़ा से बचने के लिए आजकल बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं सिजेरियन प्रसव का सहारा ले रही हैं। सिजेरियन प्रसव न केवल मां के लिए गंभीर है, बल्कि बच्चों के लिए भी खतरनाक  है।
अस्थमा के बारे में जानकारी देते डॉ वेद प्रकाश
