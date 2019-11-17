शहर चुनें

मस्जिद विस्फोट मामले में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, पांच महीने से रची जा रही थी साजिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 12:27 PM IST
एडीजी एटीएस ने मस्जिद का लिया जायजा
1 of 5
एडीजी एटीएस ने मस्जिद का लिया जायजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुफिया एजेंसियां कुशीनगर के तुर्कपट्टी थाना क्षेत्र के बैरागीपट्टी गांव की एक मस्जिद में हुए विस्फोट मामले की तह तक नहीं पहुंच सकी है। हालांकि दो दिन पहले पकड़े गए पूर्व सैन्यकर्मी अशफाक से यह जानने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि विस्फोटक का इस्तेमाल कहां होना था। जबकि मुख्य आरोपी हाजी कुतुबुद्दीन भी कुछ नहीं बोल रहा है। 
masjid blast up ats ats team gorakhpur police mosque explosion
एडीजी एटीएस ने मस्जिद का लिया जायजा
एडीजी एटीएस ने मस्जिद का लिया जायजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामला
कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद में विस्फोट
मस्जिद में विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद में विस्फोट
मस्जिद में विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
