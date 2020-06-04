शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › A girl made ruckus when police men asked for papers in Lucknow.

पेपर मांगने पर भड़की लड़की ने जमकर किया हंगामा, पुलिस वालों के हाथ-पांव फूले, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 05:08 PM IST
A girl made ruckus when police men asked for papers in Lucknow.
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ के हजरतगंज चौराहे पर चेकिंग के दौरान युवक के साथ स्कूटी पर बैठी युवती पेपर मांगने पर पुलिसकर्मियों पर भड़क गई और हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि, पेपर न होने पर स्कूटी सीज कर दी गई।
