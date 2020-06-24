शहर चुनें
120 elephants increased in uttar pradesh In two and half years

हाथियों को नहीं भा रही नेपाल की आबोहवा, ढाई साल में यूपी में बढ़ गई संख्या, माना जा रहा अच्छा संकेत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 12:01 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अब हाथियों को नेपाल की आबोहवा नहीं भा रही है। करीब ढाई साल में उत्तर प्रदेश में हाथियों की संख्या में 120 की वृद्धि हुई है। नेपाल और उत्तराखंड से सटे यूपी के जंगलों में इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 352 हो गई है। इसे जंगल, पर्यावरण और वन्यजीवों के लिहाज से अच्छा संकेत माना जा रहा है।
elephants in up elephants in uttrakhand forest and wildlife department lucknow news uttar pradesh news

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited