Weather Today: कश्मीर में ठंड का प्रकोप जारी, भीषण बर्फबारी ने पर्यटकों को किया आकर्षित, देखिए तस्वीरें

Prashant Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 03:02 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर में आज का मौसम
1 of 5
जम्मू कश्मीर में आज का मौसम - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में इस वर्ष की शुरुआत में हुई भीषण बर्फबारी ने पर्यटकों को आकर्षित किया है। साल के पहले ही महीने में करीब 20 हज़ार पर्यटक आ चुके हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार कई वर्षों के बाद घाटी में इतनी भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। 
जम्मू कश्मीर में आज का मौसम
जम्मू कश्मीर में आज का मौसम - फोटो : बासित जरगर
