Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter News: Pradhan Ram Singh big revealing At behest of Vikas Dubey Prabhat brought the bike

बिकरू कांड पर प्रधान राम सिंह का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे के कहने पर प्रभात बाइक लेकर आया था, और...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 09:30 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
1 of 5
Kanpur encounter
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के खास गुर्गे मदारीपुरवा गांव के प्रधान राम सिंह यादव को वारदात से ठीक पहले प्रभात बाइक से लेकर बिकरू पहुंचा था। राम सिंह ने प्रभात की छत से पुलिसकर्मियों पर सौ से अधिक राउंड फायरिंग की थी। उसने पुलिसकर्मियों को खोज-खोज कर मारा था। एसटीएफ ने सोमवार को उसकी लाइसेंसी डबल बैरल बंदूक बरामद की। इसके बाद उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। 
 
