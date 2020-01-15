शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Suspended DSP Davinder Singh received award for the encounter in now in questions, NIA investigate

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह को जिस मुठभेड़ के लिए मिला अवार्ड, उसी पर उठे सवाल, एनआईए करेगी जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 12:30 PM IST
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन कमांडर नवीद बाबू के साथ गिरफ्तार निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह के मामले की जांच नेशनल इन्वेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी (एनआईए) करेगी। इस बीच मामले की जांच कर रही सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने मंगलवार को डीएसपी के बैंक खाते और अन्य संपत्तियों की जांच की। उसकी संपत्तियों का पूरा ब्योरा जुटाया जा रहा है। पूछताछ में जुटी एजेंसियों ने इससे जुड़े दस्तावेज भी खंगाले हैं। आईबी, रॉ और मिलिट्री इंटेलिजेंस (एमआई) दविंदर से सघन पूछताछ कर आतंकियों के साथ उसके कनेक्शन की भी छानबीन में जुटी हुई है। माना जा रहा है कि आतंकियों के साथ गठजोड़ के कई राज सामने आ सकते हैं।
suspended dsp davinder singh dsp davinder singh jammu kashmir police
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
