निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह को जिस मुठभेड़ के लिए मिला अवार्ड, उसी पर उठे सवाल, एनआईए करेगी जांच

{"_id":"5e1eb89e8ebc3e4b1f3561f4","slug":"suspended-dsp-davinder-singh-received-award-for-the-encounter-in-now-in-questions-nia-investigate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0920\u092d\u0947\u095c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0928\u0906\u0908\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला