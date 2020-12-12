शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   snowfall in srinagar Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after overnight snowfall

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात, श्रीनगर में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-जन्नत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 12:18 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
1 of 8
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में रात भर हुई बर्फबारी के कारण जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद कर दिया गया है। डोडा जिले के गुरमुल गांव में भारी बारिश के बाद हुए भूस्खलन की वजह से आठ परिवारों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर ले जाया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir srinagar national kathua rajouri poonch udhampur snowfall weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोतवाली शाहपुर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: इस थाने को सूट नहीं करता है 'स' से शुरू होने वाले नाम का कोतवाल, खतरनाक है इसकी कहानी

12 दिसंबर 2020

सोनीपत में धरने पर बैठे किसानों की दिनचर्या आम दिनों की तरह चलने लगी है।
Chandigarh

शबद कीर्तन से चढ़ता है दिन, ताश-हुक्के पर गपशप से होती है शाम, तस्वीरों में देखें किसान आंदोलन के रंग 

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, मनाली में उमड़े सैलानी, 100 से अधिक मार्ग बंद

12 दिसंबर 2020

टोल पर किसान
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में किसानों ने कराया टोल फ्री, कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद

12 दिसंबर 2020

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता की समस्या का शनि करेंगे निवारण ! अभी बुक करें शनि पूजन, शिंगणापुर के पावन धाम में
Shani triyodashi

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता की समस्या का शनि करेंगे निवारण ! अभी बुक करें शनि पूजन, शिंगणापुर के पावन धाम में
किसान आंदोलन
Agra

Farmers Protest: एक्सप्रेसवे और हाईवे पर पुलिस का सख्त पहरा, मथुरा में कई किसान गिरफ्तार

12 दिसंबर 2020

IMA POP 2020 : passing out parade today in indian military academy photos
Dehradun

IMA POP : अंतिम पग भर भारतीय सेना का हिस्सा बने 325 जांबाज, हेलीकॉप्टर से हुई पुष्प वर्षा, तस्वीरें...

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: snowfall in uttarakhand beautiful photos
Dehradun

Weather Today : उत्तराखंड में बदला मौसम, चारधाम सहित ऊंची चोटियां बर्फ के आगोश में, तस्वीरें

12 दिसंबर 2020

मुजफ्फरनगर में ओलावृष्टि
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, मुजफ्फरनगर में भारी ओलावृष्टि, फसलों को नुकसान

12 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए लगा फुट मसाजर, वाशिंग मशीन, खाना बनाने की मशीन
Delhi NCR

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलनः वाशिंग मशीन से लेकर फुट मसाजर तक किसानों की सेवा में हैं कई इंतजाम

12 दिसंबर 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन लेकर आया दूल्हा
Agra

गांव में हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन को विदा कराकर आया दूल्हा, देखने वालों का लग गया हुजूम

12 दिसंबर 2020

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता की समस्या का शनि करेंगे निवारण ! अभी बुक करें शनि पूजन, शिंगणापुर के पावन धाम में
Shani triyodashi

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता की समस्या का शनि करेंगे निवारण ! अभी बुक करें शनि पूजन, शिंगणापुर के पावन धाम में
meerut news
Meerut

चढ़त के दौरान युवक की हत्या: मोनू को सिर में मारी थी गोली, शादी में शामिल हुए थे कई वीआईपी

12 दिसंबर 2020

जे के लोन
विशेष

कोटा में हर साल होती है सैकड़ों बच्चों की मौत, जानें जेके लोन कैसे बना मौत का अस्पताल

12 दिसंबर 2020

temperature of day fell down, many trains cancelled due to fog
Lucknow

छाया घना कोहरा: दिसंबर में पहली बार पारा 20 पर, कोहरे से फ्लाइटें लेट, ट्रेनें रद्द

12 दिसंबर 2020

भारत मे दूसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर आगरा: शुक्रवार को दिनभर छाई रही धुंध
Agra

Pollution: देश में कानपुर सबसे प्रदूषित, फिर आगरा ...और तीसरे नंबर पर रहा जिला गाजियाबाद

12 दिसंबर 2020

डॉ. रंजना जैसवारा के शोध में खुलासा।
Chandigarh

झींगुर की 20 नई प्रजातियां मिलीं, निकालते हैं बांसुरी की धुन व पायल की झंकार, पढ़ें- ये रोचक तथ्य

12 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का इतिहास।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: 2600 साल में आठ बार बदल चुका है 'गोरखपुर' का नाम, रोचक है इसका इतिहास

12 दिसंबर 2020

(रिटा.) कर्नल पृथीपाल सिंह गिल।
Chandigarh

तीनों सेनाओं में शौर्य दिखाने वाले इकलौते कर्नल की कहानी, जानें- पिता ने क्यों ज्वॉइन करवाई थी नेवी

12 दिसंबर 2020

लोहामंडी बाजार
Agra

आगरा कथा: लोहामंडी में कभी बनते थे शाही हथियार, देश ही नहीं यूरोप से आते थे खरीदार

12 दिसंबर 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा भीषण जाम
Agra

किसानों को रोकने के लिए बंद कराईं टोल की 12 लेन, यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पांच किमी तक जाम

12 दिसंबर 2020

लॉरेंस बिश्नोई, विकास दुबे।
Chandigarh

खौफ में लॉरेंस बिश्नोई, हाईकोर्ट से गुहार- हाथ पांव बांधकर लाए पुलिस, हो सकता विकास दुबे जैसा...

11 दिसंबर 2020

सामूहिक विवाह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही मंडप में मां-बेटी बनीं दुल्हन, मां ने देवर संग लिए फेरे

11 दिसंबर 2020

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia two days Uttarakhand visit, welcome photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पहुंचने पर दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसौदिया का हुआ भव्य स्वागत, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी हिमपात - फोटो : बासित जरगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X