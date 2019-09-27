जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर में लगी हथियारों की प्रदर्शनी, 100 भारतीय रक्षा कंपनियों ने लिया हिस्सा

{"_id":"5d8e26398ebc3e939d46aa53","slug":"north-tech-symposium-2019-annual-event-organised-under-the-aegis-of-headquarters-northern-command","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u0909\u0927\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0940, 100 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तरी कमान में नार्थ टेक संगोष्ठी 2019 का आयोजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
