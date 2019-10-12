शहर चुनें

no restriction on movement in 99percent areas of Kashmir,tourists will get special internet facility

कश्मीर के 99 फीसदी इलाकों में आवाजाही पर अब कोई पाबंदी नहीं, पर्यटकों को मिलेगी विशेष इंटरनेट सुविधा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 10:52 PM IST
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
1 of 5
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने की घोषणा से पूर्व चार अगस्त से बंद पड़ी पोस्टपेड मोबाइल सेवा को घाटी के 10 जिलों में 14 अक्तूबर से बहाल किया जाएगा। वहीं, सरकार ने दावा किया है कि आठ-दस थानों को छोड़कर घाटी के 99 फीसदी इलाके में लोगों की आवाजाही पर किसी भी तरह की पाबंदी नहीं है। 
kashmir news jammu kashmir news article 370
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
