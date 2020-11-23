शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: पाकिस्तान की शर्मनाक साजिश का फिर पर्दाफाश, रेडियो सेट की जीपीएस लोकेशन से हुआ खुलासा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 05:16 PM IST
tunnel found in samba
tunnel found in samba - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर बन टोल प्लाजा में मारे गए चार आत्मघाती आतंकियों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर सांबा के रिगाल क्षेत्र से घुसपैठ की थी। रविवार तड़के बीएसएफ और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने सांबा सेक्टर की रिगाल और चलियाड़ी पोस्ट के मध्य घुसपैठ के लिए खोदी गई सुरंग खोज निकाली है। सुरंग भारतीय क्षेत्र के भीतर 150 मीटर तक बनी हुई है। 
 
tunnel found in samba - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी - फोटो : ani
इन्ही बोरियों से सुरंग को ढका गया था
इन्ही बोरियों से सुरंग को ढका गया था - फोटो : ani
सुरंग खोजने वाले जवान को पुरस्कार देते डीजीपी
सुरंग खोजने वाले जवान को पुरस्कार देते डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरंग में मिली बोरी
सुरंग में मिली बोरी - फोटो : ani
