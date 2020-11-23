तस्वीरें: पाकिस्तान की शर्मनाक साजिश का फिर पर्दाफाश, रेडियो सेट की जीपीएस लोकेशन से हुआ खुलासा

{"_id":"5fbba1234b582d03f83e2efc","slug":"nagrota-encounter-news-tunnel-found-in-samba-clue-found-from-gps-location-of-radio-set","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
tunnel found in samba
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
- फोटो : amar ujala
इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
- फोटो : ani
इन्ही बोरियों से सुरंग को ढका गया था
- फोटो : ani
सुरंग खोजने वाले जवान को पुरस्कार देते डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरंग में मिली बोरी
- फोटो : ani