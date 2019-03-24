शहर चुनें

120 एमएम के मार्टार ने मचाया कोहराम, बाल-बाल बचा परिवार, पुंछ में लगातार जारी गोलाबारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुंछ, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 08:03 PM IST
पुंछ जिले के शाहपुर सेक्टर में गिरा मोर्टार शेल
1 of 5
पुंछ जिले के शाहपुर सेक्टर में गिरा मोर्टार शेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुंछ जिले के शाहपुर सेक्टर में शनिवार देर शाम से रविवार सुबह तक पाकिस्तानी सेना ने भारी गोलाबारी कर रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाया। इस दौरान एलओसी स्थित कीरनी, मंधार और शाहपुर सेक्टर में 120 एमएम के मोर्टार दागे गए, जिनसे शाहपुर में कई घरों को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा है। 

 
