Jammu and Kashmir

मां वैष्णो के रोजाना सात हजार लोग कर सकेंगे दर्शन, बाहरी राज्यों से आने वालों की संख्या पर कोई बंदिश नहीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 06:53 PM IST
vaishno devi
1 of 5
vaishno devi - फोटो : amar ujala
अनलॉक 5.0 में श्री माता वैष्णो देवी दर्शनार्थियों की दैनिक संख्या को सात हजार कर दिया गया है। 15 अक्तूबर से घोड़े से यात्रा करने को भी अनुमति मिल गई है। अब श्रद्धालु घोड़े- खच्चरों पर बैठकर यात्रा कर सकेंगे। 
 
vaishno devi
vaishno devi - फोटो : amar ujala
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैष्णो देवी
वैष्णो देवी
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
