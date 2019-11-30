शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › leh siachen two jawans martyred, the white battle field of India where snow is big challenge

18,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर दुश्मन से बड़ी है यह चुनौती, 35 सालों में 900 से अधिक जवान हुए हैं शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 07:24 PM IST
सियाचिन में शहीद हुए जवान
सियाचिन में शहीद हुए जवान
दक्षिणी सियाचिन ग्लेशियर में लगभग 18,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर स्थित सेना का गश्ती दल आज यानी कि शनिवार सुबह तड़के हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आ गया। इस हिमस्खलन में सेना के दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। रेस्क्यू टीम ने गश्ती दल का पता लगाने और उसे निकालने का काम किया और इस दौरान हेलिकॉप्टर की मदद ली गई। 18 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई पर जिस वक्त हिमस्खलन हुआ जवान दक्षिणी ग्लेशियर में थे। शहीद जवानों की पहचान लेह के गियाल्शन और नोर्गैस के तौर पर हुई है। 
 
siachen siachen glacier indian army siachen temperature indian army
