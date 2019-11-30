18,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर दुश्मन से बड़ी है यह चुनौती, 35 सालों में 900 से अधिक जवान हुए हैं शहीद

{"_id":"5de2749f8ebc3e54cf09d1da","slug":"leh-siachen-two-jawans-martyred-the-white-battle-field-of-india-where-snow-is-big-challenge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"18,000 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u095c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940, 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 900 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में शहीद हुए जवान
- फोटो : भारतीय सेना
सियाचिन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सियाचिन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सियाचिन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सियाचिन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
सियाचिन
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला