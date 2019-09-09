शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   kashmir latest photos of restriction after article 370 revoked,latest visuals of kashmir valley

तस्वीरों में देखें हाल-ए-कश्मीर: कई इलाकों से हटीं पाबंदियां, एहतियातन सुरक्षा बलों की रही तैनाती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 12:34 AM IST
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
1 of 5
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीनगर शहर के कुछ हिस्सों को छोड़कर सोमवार को यहां के अधिकतर इलाकों से पाबंदियां हटा दी गईं। मोहर्रम को देखते हुए एहतियातन रविवार को ज्यादातर इलाकों में पाबंदियां लगाई गई थीं। सोमवार को मायसूमा समेत कुछ अन्य इलाकों में भी पाबंदियां रहीं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir latest kashmir latest news kashmir today kashmir issue news on kashmir
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

छात्रसंघ चुनाव
Dehradun

छात्रसंघ चुनाव 2019: ऐसा चढ़ा जीत का रंग, अबीर गुलाल उड़ाकर मनाया जश्न, तस्वीरें...

10 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खोजः अनार के छिलके से बने बिस्किट, रस्क और केक, कैंसर को भी देंगे मात, जानें कई फायदे

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
TAMS

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
फूलों के ताजिये पर सेल्फी लेते अकीदतमंद
Agra

मोहर्रम: करबला के शहीदों की याद में पढ़े कलाम, इमामबाड़ों से निकाले गए अलम के जुलूस

10 सितंबर 2019

जमालउद्दीन के परिवार के सदस्य
Agra

कोई प्रकृति प्रेमी तो किसी को पशु-पक्षियों से है बेहद प्यार, अनोखा है यह मुस्लिम परिवार

10 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
रैली के दौरान ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

पीएम मोदी के आगमन से पहले 'प्लास्टिक मुक्त' करने का संदेश, ऊर्जा मंत्री हुए शामिल

10 सितंबर 2019

नारनाग मंदिर
Jammu

तस्वीरें: घाटी में कश्मीरी पंडितों ने 14,500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर किया पूर्वजों का तर्पण

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बागपत के ठाकुरद्वारा मोहल्ले में स्थित घर में रो रही पोती को खिलाते दादा मास्टर आनंद शर्मा
Meerut

अजीब है यूपी का ये गांव, यहां जन्म लेते ही बच्चे बन जाते हैं 'दादा', दिलचस्प है पूरी कहानी

9 सितंबर 2019

दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट टीम धर्मशाला पहुंची
Shimla

दक्षिण अफ्रीका टीम के पहुंचते ही क्रिकेट के रंग में रंगा धर्मशाला, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे प्रशंसक

9 सितंबर 2019

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
TAMS

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
विज्ञापन
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित
Delhi NCR

लैंडर विक्रम पर पुलिस का ट्वीट, ISRO को मिली सलाह, रॉकेट में बारूद भर पाक पर ठोक दो

9 सितंबर 2019

विरेंद्र मान उर्फ काला हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

विरेंद्र मान उर्फ काला हत्याकांड: गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंजा नरेला, मच गई भगदड़, देखें तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
लता मंगेश्कर के फैन गौरव शर्मा
Meerut

लता मंगेशकर के लिए ऐसी दीवानगी: मेरठ के यह शख्स तस्वीरों के साथ अकेले बिता रहे जीवन

9 सितंबर 2019

New traffic rules if heavy challan imposed on you give 100 rupees get them canceled
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, 100 रुपये देकर करवाएं रद्द

9 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सावधान! यहां बजाया हॉर्न तो जुर्माना फौरन, दस्तावेज पूरे होने पर भी ऐसे कट जाएगा चालान

9 सितंबर 2019

India Cult Lifestyle Fashion Week-2019 Runway Model Audition
Dehradun

ऑडिशन में पहुंची सुंदरियों ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, खूबसूरती का हर कोई हुआ कायल

9 सितंबर 2019

Student union election 2019 electoral atmosphere in pictures
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के 113 कॉलेज में आज एक साथ छात्रसंघ चुनाव, तस्वीरों में देखें चुनावी माहौल

9 सितंबर 2019

पेट्रोल पंप के गोदाम पर छापेमारी
Meerut

नकली तेल पर नकेल: अवैध केरोसिन मामले में दो पर मुकदमा, चार भूमिगत टैंक व गोदाम में मिले टैंकर

9 सितंबर 2019

बुर्का पहनकर आईं छात्राओं को नहीं मिला प्रवेश
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: कॉलेज में छात्राओं के बुर्का पहनकर आने पर पाबंदी, देवबंद के उलेमा ने जताई आपत्ति

9 सितंबर 2019

कुएं में गिरी नीतू को निकालकर अस्पताल ले जाते ग्रामीण
Agra

आगराः 60 फुट गहरे कुएं में गिरी किशोरी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला, देखें रेस्क्यू की तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2019

बीच सड़क पर आपस में भिड़े बंदर
Agra

तस्वीरें: बीच सड़क पर 'वानर युद्ध' देख ठिठक गए राहगीर, दो घंटे तक लगा रहा जाम

9 सितंबर 2019

motor vehicles act 2019 fear of expensive invoice in people photos
Dehradun

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: लोगों में दिखा महंगे चालान का खौफ, बचने के लिए कर रहे ऐसा

9 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

भईया सिवन.. हिम्मत ना हारेव.. अगली बार मिशन कामयाब होई- राजू श्रीवास्तव

9 सितंबर 2019

Ram jethmalani death interesting facts about his life and as lawyer
Delhi NCR

जैसे ही कोर्ट में जेठमलानी रखते थे कदम तो बड़े-बड़े वकील ही नहीं जज भी खाते थे खौफ

9 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घाटी के अधिकांश इलाकों से हटाए प्रतिबंध
घाटी के अधिकांश इलाकों से हटाए प्रतिबंध - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पति का 44वां जन्मदिन मनाने ग्लैमरस अवतार में पहुंची शिल्पा शेट्टी, किस देकर किया बर्थडे बॉय को खुश

पति राज कुंद्रा की जन्मदिन पार्टी में नजर आया शिल्पा शेट्टी का ग्लैमरस अवतार। पार्टी में फिल्मी जगत के कुछ जाने माने चेहरे भी पहुंचे।

9 सितंबर 2019

शिवांश पाल 6:55

ISRO Center में बैठकर चंद्रयान 2 की लैंडिंग देखने वाले छात्र शिवांश पाल से अमर उजाला की खास मुलाकात

9 सितंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:13

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- मेरा भी कटा है चालान

9 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 3:03

गाड़ी के प्रदूषण जांच के लिए PUC सर्टिफिकेट बेहद जरूरी, नहीं होने पर देना होगा 10 हजार का जुर्माना

9 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

एक ऐसा ब्लडग्रुप जो है O नेगेटिव से भी ज्यादा रेयर

9 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited