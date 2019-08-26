शहर चुनें

कैलाश कुंड यात्रा आज से शुरू, वासुकी कुंड में लोग लगाएंगे डुबकी, राजा भूपत पाल से है बड़ा कनेक्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 01:32 AM IST
कैलाश कुंड
कैलाश कुंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाद्रपद माह की कृष्ण पक्ष सप्तमी से वार्षिक कैलाश वासुकी कुंड की यात्रा का आगाज होगा। हालांकि प्रशासन की ओर से औपचारिक तौर पर यह यात्रा 26 अगस्त से शुरू होगी और इसी के साथ छत्रगलां और बेहाली के रास्ते कैलाश कुंड तक भक्तों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। आस्था के सरोवर में डुबकी लगाने के लिए रोजाना सैकड़ों भक्त दुर्गम पहाड़ों पर मीलों पैदल सफर कर वहां पहुंचते हैं। भक्त सर्पराज भगवान वासुकीनाग को समर्पित इस यात्रा में हर साल चंबा, कठुआ, उधमपुर, डोडा व जम्मू के साथ-साथ पड़ोसी राज्यों से हजारों भक्त कैलाश कुंड यात्रा में भाग लेते हैं। कैलाश कुंड (कपलाश) को वासुकी कुंड भी कहा जाता है। हिंदू मान्यता के अनुसार यह कुंड नागराज वासुकी का वास है। 

 
कैलाश कुंड
कैलाश कुंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
