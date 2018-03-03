बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9aab094f1c1b21308b4734","slug":"jio-gives-10-gb-free-data-their-customers-offer-on-holi-offer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
JIO ने होली पर दिया बड़ा तोहफा, मिल रहे फ्री 10 जीबी डाटा
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 07:34 PM IST
रिलायंस जियो ने होली के मौके पर अपने ग्राहकों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। बता दें कि जियो अपने ग्राहकों को 10 जीबी डाटा बिलकुल मुफ्त में दे रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9aab094f1c1b21308b4734","slug":"jio-gives-10-gb-free-data-their-customers-offer-on-holi-offer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9aab094f1c1b21308b4734","slug":"jio-gives-10-gb-free-data-their-customers-offer-on-holi-offer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9aab094f1c1b21308b4734","slug":"jio-gives-10-gb-free-data-their-customers-offer-on-holi-offer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9aab094f1c1b21308b4734","slug":"jio-gives-10-gb-free-data-their-customers-offer-on-holi-offer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 10 \u091c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.