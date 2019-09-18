शहर चुनें

Jammu Kashmir Uri Attack three Years After 19 Soldiers Were Killed In An Early Morning Attack

उरी हमलाः तीन साल पहले जब आतंकियों ने दिया था कभी न भूलने वाला जख्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 03:36 PM IST
उरी हमला
उरी हमला - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमले को तीन साल हो चुका है। जले हुए बैरक आज भी उस दिन की याद को ताजा करा रहे हैं। 18 सितंबर 2016 के बाद से इस बैरक और यहां के आसपास के लोगों की पूरी जिंदगी बदल चुकी हैं। उरी में चलने वाली गाड़ियों को आज भी मॉनिटर किया जा रहा है जबकि रात में उस इलाके से आम लोगों का गुजरना मना है। इस हमले में 19 सैनिक शहीद हुए थे। उरी हमले के बाद यहां रह रहे लोगों की पूरी जिंदगी बदल चुकी है। पीओके से सटे उरी तहसील आज भी हमले की उस त्रासदी से उबर नहीं पाई है। 

 
uri attack 19 soldiers were killed army indian army terrorist attack terrorist
