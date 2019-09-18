उरी हमलाः तीन साल पहले जब आतंकियों ने दिया था कभी न भूलने वाला जख्म

{"_id":"5d8201758ebc3e93d228fe50","slug":"jammu-kashmir-uri-attack-three-years-after-19-soldiers-were-killed-in-an-early-morning-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उरी हमला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमले में शहीद जवान
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमला
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमले में आतंकियों से बरामद हथियार
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
उरी हमले में शहीद जवान
- फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला